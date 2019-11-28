GALENA, Ill. — With her feast in front of her Wednesday, third-grader Layla DeLoach was excited to share what she and her Galena Primary School classmates have learned about the first Thanksgiving.
“One of the things we learned was that the children served the parents,” she said.
“Yeah, but that’s not happening here,” said tablemate Mia Wallis, who also learned that in the school’s version of Thanksgiving, the parents serve the children.
Parents and grandparents arrived at the school Wednesday with slow cookers and dessert plates in hand to serve the 68 third graders.
Megan Weber is a veteran of the annual event.
“I did it two years ago with my daughter, Reese, and this year with (daughter) Macie,” Weber said. “She’s been looking forward to it for weeks.”
She said she was impressed with how the whole event was put together by teachers Kate Laskowski, Jessica Firzlaff and Sara Feyen.
“It’s a well-oiled machine,” she said. “These teachers have it all down pat.”
Firzlaff was quick to return the praise.
“The parents are amazing,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without them. This year, we had three donations of turkeys, and three other parents who cooked them. There is a lot of enthusiasm from both the kids and the families.”
It is the 12th year that the school has held the Thanksgiving feast. Parents, grandparents, siblings and extended family are all invited to participate.
“They didn’t eat a lot of what we’re eating,” said Brody Hammerand of those celebrating the first Thanksgiving. “But I think they had mashed potatoes. And they had 3-foot-long napkins.”
“And no forks,” added Andrea Zhang. “Just spoons and knives. And their hands.”
Ashton Montgomery and Cooper Hartlep were anxious to share their knowledge of the first settlers.
“When they were on the Mayflower, the kids drank beer,” said Ashton.
“Well because that was all they had to drink,” Cooper explained.
Ashton was eager to share about a very special guest at that first Thanksgiving.
“There was this guy named Squanto. He was a North American,” he said. “And he taught the pilgrims how to plant corn and fish.”
Sawyer Wall knew a little more about “that guy.”
“Squanto was a Wampanoag,” Sawyer said. “And the feast lasted for three days because the Wampanoag were late. And the pilgrims had to hunt for more food because there wasn’t enough.”
Layla seemed to speak for everyone as she began digging into her plate of turkey with all the trimmings.
“Wow, I’m going to be stuffed,” she said.