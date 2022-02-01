The leader of Wisconsin’s electric ratepayer interest group is calling for a halt of construction of a contentious high-voltage transmission line, a “necessary” step to protect customers’ interests.
Thomas Content, executive director of Citizens Utility Board, addressed his concerns in a letter addressed to Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission this week.
He asked the state’s utility regulatory authority to rescind its approval for the $492 million Cardinal Hickory-Creek project that would travel from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., crossing through a federally protected wildlife refuge.
The letter was prompted after a federal judge recently declared that the review process undertaken by two federal agencies that enabled the 102-mile line to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Cassville, Wis., was flawed.
The utilities undertaking the venture — American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative — continue construction on both sides of the refuge in Iowa and Wisconsin.
“The utilities are knowingly building a bridge to nowhere,” Content stated. “Each day that the utilities continue with construction is a day they are knowingly and intentionally spending Wisconsin customer dollars not just imprudently, but recklessly.”
He also requested the commission reopen the case docket “so as to consider next steps” and the “conditions under which the project may continue.”
A similar request was made by the utilities last year, so as to render moot several lawsuits that have been filed in state and federal court by environmental groups opposing the project. A deadlocked commission declined to do so, with the commissioner opposed to the request stating that granting it establish an undesirable precedent.
Construction on the Iowa segment of the transmission line started in April, and work started in November in Wisconsin. As of Dec. 31, the utilities had spent $161 million on the project.
Last month, U.S. District Judge William Conley cast the companies’ continued push to complete the project on either side of the refuge — even while the path through it remains unapproved — as a ploy to build momentum so as to “make any subsequent challenge to a refuge crossing extremely prejudicial to their sunk investment.”
In November, Conley also issued a temporary injunction to halt construction on 15.6 acres of federally protected waters, which include the Mississippi River and 114 wetlands along the route.