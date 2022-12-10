PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In the past, families seeking holiday donations from the Family Advocates Giving Tree asked for things such as clothing and household items.

While those items still top many families’ lists, the Platteville domestic violence shelter has seen an increase this year in the number of people seeking assistance to get basic necessities, such as gas and groceries, too.

Tags

