Lauren Culbertson, with Multicultural Family Center, and Temwa Phiri, City of Dubuque community engagement coordinator, sort toys on Thursday during the Toys For Tots distribution event at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque.
Volunteer Janice Zirker (left) and Lauren Culbertson, with Multicultural Family Center, sort toys during the Toys For Tots distribution event at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In the past, families seeking holiday donations from the Family Advocates Giving Tree asked for things such as clothing and household items.
While those items still top many families’ lists, the Platteville domestic violence shelter has seen an increase this year in the number of people seeking assistance to get basic necessities, such as gas and groceries, too.
“I think given the market right now with inflation … the cost of everything has gone up,” said Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters. “Times are tough for a lot of people financially right now, so even people who weren’t struggling in the past are this year.”
Masters said 34 families will receive donations from Giving Tree donors this year, a 26% increase from 2021. While some of those families are living at the shelter, others are families in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties who just need a little extra help this holiday season.
The program is one of several across the tri-state area dedicated to brightening the holidays for families in need, despite rising inflationary pressures.
In Guttenberg, Iowa, Police Chief Derek Chambers said the department is working hard to collect and prepare donations for the two local families selected for its Adopt-a-Family program. Those donations will be presented to the families over Christmas weekend.
“It’s gotten a lot bigger since I started here in 2008,” Chambers said. “I think what keeps people coming back and donating is the community involvement. The community is basically giving back to itself.”
He added that while the program has grown thanks to an increase in donations, the recent effects of inflation mean dollars don’t stretch as far as they used to for things such as gas cards the department will purchase for participating families or other community members in need.
Resources Unite President and CEO Josh Jasper said that sentiment resonates with efforts around the Dubuque nonprofit’s Christmas program, which will serve at least 950 local kids.
Before enrolling families in the program for gift donations, someone from Resources Unite sits down with parents individually to see what factors led them to seek donations and then helps connect them with available resources, Jasper said. One of the most frequently cited issues is cost.
“What we have seen in the past year is that people are making different choices,” Jasper said. “The demographic that we serve, it’s often the unemployed or underemployed, but now it’s also middle-class people making different decisions, saying ‘I will get help from the food pantry today, so I can get gas tomorrow.’”
Around 57% of holiday shoppers are concerned that higher prices will make gift buying more difficult this year, according to data from Beyond Finance.
Dubuque Toys for Tots coordinator Bryce Parks said that stress can degrade families’ holiday experience and put pressure on parents and kids alike. The local Toys for Tots effort is set to help around 5,000 kids across the tri-state area this year, in line with numbers from last year.
“There’s a lot of stress financially at Christmas. If you can’t give them gifts, kids don’t always get it. They just know you didn’t give them a present or Santa didn’t give them a present, and it causes tension. We want to try to eliminate that,” Parks said. “It’s not about a kid getting a toy, it’s about the bond between parents and kids.”
Jasper said holiday drives help forge connections not only between parents and children, but also between struggling families or individuals and the community at large.
“It’s two-fold in that, one, it’s great to be on the receiving end of presents for your child, but I think more often than not, it’s a reminder that someone cares about them,” he said. “Oftentimes, they feel alone in their struggle, and it’s that reminder that someone does care and someone is listening and wants them to do better.”
