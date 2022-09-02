Police said a man stabbed and threatened to kill his girlfriend Thursday in Dubuque.
Nicholas M. Ostrander, 33, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Thursday at 2217 Queen St. on charges of third or subsequent domestic assault and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the 1900 block of Central Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an injured woman "who jumped out of a car because a guy threatened to kill her."
Police met with Debra A. VanOstrand, 51, of East Dubuque, Ill., who was being treated by paramedics. VanOstrand had a laceration on her upper left arm that nearly reached the top of her shoulder, documents state.
VanOstrand reported that she had been stabbed by her boyfriend, Ostrander, while inside a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Rhomberg Avenue, documents state. During an argument in the vehicle, Ostrander stabbed the driver's seat.
"(VanOstrand then) stated that Ostrander put his right arm in front of her in a hugging motion," documents state. "She stated that with his left arm, he reached around the rear of the seat and cut her on her upper left arm. She stated that Ostrander dropped the knife and told her he didn't mean to."
While Ostrander was still in the car, VanOstrand began to drive to the hospital. She reported that Ostrander began "freaking out" and begged her not to seek medical treatment, documents state.
"(VanOstrand) stated that she told (Ostrander) that she wouldn't tell anyone that it was him that stabbed her and that she just wanted him to never contact her again," documents state. "She stated that he replied that he would just have (to) murder her and then kill himself."
VanOstrand reported that she then parked the car and ran to a restaurant to get help.
Ostrander left the area prior to the arrival of police, but he later told officers that he did not realize that he had cut VanOstrand.
Court documents state that Ostrander has two previous convictions in Dubuque County for domestic assault.
In the most recent case, Ostrander was sentenced in September 2019 to five years in prison after police said he held his then-girlfriend -- who was not VanOstrand -- captive for 10 hours, severely beat her and put a cigarette out on her face. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault with strangulation causing injury and unlawful possession of a prescription drug in that case.