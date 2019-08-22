A new economic outlook report highlighting Jo Daviess County, Ill., predicts continued population decline over the next 30 years.
The report from the Blackhawk Hills Regional Council examines both the demographic and economic outlooks for northwest Illinois, which includes Jo Daviess County.
The report estimates that Jo Daviess County’s population will decline from 22,046 people to 21,355 by 2024. By 2050, that count could drop to 19,332.
Scott Toot, chairman of the Jo Daviess County Board, said the predicted population figures are not surprising.
“People are leaving Illinois right now,” Toot said. “It has been hard for rural counties to attract people.”
Toot blamed the population decline on high taxes and regulations from the state government. He said county leaders could remove some regulations to make it easier to construct a home in Jo Daviess County.
“If you want to build a house out in the county, you need to have 40 acres,” Toot said. “If that was loosened up, it might encourage more people to move to Jo Daviess County.”
Economically, the county showed some strong signs, having the lowest poverty rate — 7.4% — in the region, along with low unemployment.
The report states that Jo Daviess County’s tourism industry continues to be a major economic driver. In 2016, the county brought in an estimated $190.5 million from tourism — a figure that represents nearly half of the haul from the entire region.
Agriculture also continues to be a strong point, with the number of acres per operation in Jo Daviess County increasing at a higher rate than the state average.
County Board Member Steve Allendorf said it will be important for the county to continue to support growth in tourism and agriculture.
“We’re going to need to continue to grow those two sectors,” Allendorf said. “They are the backbone of our economy right now.”
Toot said he also believes more focus should be placed on agriculture and tourism. Areas like manufacturing continue to decline, he said.
“We’ve had factories closing here recently, and the trend of people employed in manufacturing is going down,” Toot said. “It’s something that I wish we could develop, but I don’t know how, exactly.”
However, Emily Legel, executive director of NW Illinois Economic Development, said she believes counties should still push for economic diversification.
“Jo Daviess County is blessed to have tourism, but you don’t want to be dependent on one industry,” Legel said. “When the economy changes, it’s important to have alternatives.”