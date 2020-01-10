A splash pad, Wi-Fi access, charging stations for electronics, grills, food carts, updated basketball courts and enhanced lighting top a list of amenities residents would like to see on Dubuque’s North End.
More than 40 residents gathered Thursday at Audubon Elementary School as part of a workshop to solicit ideas and community input into plans to expand Dubuque’s Comiskey Park.
Parents, children, neighbors and teachers walked past poster boards with pictures of existing and potential park improvements.
Haley Ehrich, 27, a counselor at Jefferson Middle School who lives near the park, placed dots on photos of a splash pad, basketball courts and park lighting.
“I spoke with some of my students, and I just wanted to give them a voice tonight,” Ehrich said. “And they had said basketball courts are really important to them to upgrade those. ... I also think a splash pad would be really nice — some kind of cooling station for the summer months — and a rubber surface playground (would be) safer and more practical.”
Ehrich, too, would like to see the chain-link perimeter fence around the park replaced with a landscaped barrier of shrubs.
“Every time that I’ve been around the park, there’s always people using it,” she said. “I think spending the money in this place, it will be utilized and it will be well worth it.”
Shaquila Johnson, 27, echoed that sentiment, adding she would like to see additional seating and places for families to gather at the park.
“I think a Wi-Fi/charging station is good,” Johnson said. “A lot of kids spend their time at the park and a lot of them bring their phones. It’s always important for parents to be able to keep in contact with them.”
She also would like space for a gaga ball pit. A variant of dodgeball, the game involves dodging, striking, running and jumping, with the objective of being the last person standing. Players hit the ball at each other with their hands, and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the waist.
Lona Klostermann, vice president of the North End Neighborhood Association, would like to see more parking and the addition of outdoor sculptures and grills.
City officials have budgeted about $1.2 million in grant funds and local dollars for improvements to the park, located at the corner of East 25th and Jackson streets.
The city purchased an adjacent 2-acre parcel to expand the previously 3.6-acre park. City leaders earlier this year approved a contract to pay up to $206,000 to a Madison, Wis., firm tasked with designing the planned park expansion.
The consultant will continue to solicit feedback this winter and present conceptual designs in March, according to city staff. The hope is to finalize plans and solicit bids for work to begin in 2021.
Comiskey Park is one of Dubuque’s most popular parks and serves as the only outdoor recreation space for Dubuque’s most “economically distressed” and most ethnically and racially diverse neighborhoods. More than 30% of residents live in poverty and median household incomes fall well below state and national averages, according to the city.
Residents near Comiskey Park also suffer from poor mobility. One quarter of workers age 16 and older who live near the park have no access to a vehicle, with no other parks within a 10-minute walk, per the city.
Treymane Clark, 43, who regularly takes his children to play in the park, said he would like to see a pool and more diverse activities to engage, stimulate and challenge children outside of basketball.
“If we were able to bring in other things and other activities, maybe we can get volunteers and parents to be a part of it,” Clark said.
City Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city officials hope to keep part of Comiskey Park open during construction, but that will depend on park improvements that are approved.