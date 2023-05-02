Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Sept. 9.

 Contributed

A California-based alternative rock band will headline a show as part of a Dubuque summer concert series.

Third Eye Blind will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Sept. 9, according to a press release. The show’s opening act will be 10 Years, an alternative hard rock trio from Knoxville, Tenn.

