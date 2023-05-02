A California-based alternative rock band will headline a show as part of a Dubuque summer concert series.
Third Eye Blind will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Sept. 9, according to a press release. The show’s opening act will be 10 Years, an alternative hard rock trio from Knoxville, Tenn.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5. General admission tickets will be $59.99, while VIP tickets will be $79.99. Tickets can be purchased at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino.
The gates for the show will open at 6:30 p.m., with show set to begin at 8 p.m.
The band’s debut single, “Semi-Charmed Life,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in 1997. From 1997 to 2000, the group saw three more Top 10 hits, including “How’s It Going to Be,” “Jumper” and “Never Let You Go.”
Third Eye Blind took a break during the mid-2000s but returned to hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with their 2009 album “Ursa Major” and crack the Top 20 with their 2015 album “Dopamine,” the release states.
The band performed in Dubuque in 2016 at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center.
Third Eye Blind is the 10th show to be announced for this summer’s lineup on Back Waters Stage.
The Kick Off to Summer on May 26 will feature bands Unicorn Fist, The Love Monkeys and Electric Shock.
Chart-topping rapper Flo Rida will take the stage on May 27.
Popular Iowa cover band the Pork Tornadoes will perform June 3.
Hit rock band 3 Doors Down will take the stage on June 23 as part of its anniversary tour. The band has performed in the area several times over the years.
Grammy-winning country artist Darius Rucker will headline a show on July 13. Rucker has performed several times in the area before.
A July 15 concert will feature Danish rock band Volbeat as the headliner.
Elle King, who has hits on both the pop and country charts, will perform on Aug. 11.
Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm will headline a show on Aug. 12. The band previously performed at the Dubuque County Fair in 2018.
Rock and bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles will perform on Sept. 15.
