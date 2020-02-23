Plans for more affordable housing on Dubuque’s West End soon could be on the way.
Madison, Wis.-based Horizon Development Group aims to construct a 44-unit affordable senior housing complex off Radford Road.
Development manager Scott Kwiecinski said the company plans to invest $8.8 million for the facility, with hopes of beginning construction in the spring of 2021 and wrapping up in April 2022.
Dubuque City Council members recently unanimously approved a request from Horizon to rezone about 2 acres of farmland at 1865 Radford Road from light-industrial to office-commercial use to accommodate the project.
The company previously oversaw the development of Applewood Senior Apartments, a series of facilities along Pennsylvania Avenue that boast nearly 200 units.
“That community over there continues to be very close to 100% occupied, and we know there’s a continuing need for high-quality affordable housing,” particularly on the city’s west side, Kwiecinski said. “We felt this Radford Road location and its proximity to services and the schools would be a nice opportunity to introduce more senior housing to the community.”
He said the project would be similar to Applewood Senior Apartments, with one- and two-bedroom layouts for those with annual household incomes ranging from $17,100 to $39,120, in addition to five market-rate units for those with higher incomes.
Planned amenities include heated underground parking, a fitness room, a community room with a kitchen, storage lockers, balconies and patios.
Kwiecinski said the new senior housing project is contingent on securing housing tax credits from Iowa Finance Authority.
“The Dubuque area continues to be a focus for us because we see it as an opportunity for growth and to accommodate the area seniors that want to remain in such a great community,” he said. “There’s a need for affordable housing and this is another step in that direction to help do that.”
Horizon would be required to submit a site plan for review and approval by city staff prior to construction.
The apartments would be situated directly behind another planned affordable housing development.
Last year, the Iowa Finance Authority awarded $800,000 in housing tax credits to support the Gardens of Dubuque, 1985 Radford Road.
The four-story apartment building would boast 50 units, including 45 that meet state affordability requirements, on a now-vacant parcel of land located near Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School.
The developer, Flint Hills Holdings Group, has submitted a site plan to the city. CEO Tony Krsnich said the company plans to break ground in late April or May and wrap up in late spring or early summer of 2021.
Officials last year had indicated the building likely would be complete and ready for occupancy this year.