EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque child care center is making plans to ensure children continue to receive care after the business received a letter of eviction from the church where it currently rents space.
Melanie Ricke, owner of East Dubuque Child Care Center, said the business has leased space in the former St. Mary School at 701 Illinois 35 since 2016. Currently, 108 children are enrolled at the center.
In mid-November, Ricke, her husband and City Manager Loras Herrig met with representatives from St. Mary and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church to discuss changes to the lease agreement.
“We were notified that they would be increasing the rent by 72% and they would no longer fix anything that would break,” she said. “The rent increase was due to the condition of the building and the things that need to be fixed, and they were projecting the heating bills to go up as well.”
St. Mary Catholic School closed at the end of the 2020 school year due to lagging enrollment, and East Dubuque Child Care expanded by renting more rooms in the former school.
Herrig said he attended the November meeting as a representative of the city to emphasize the importance of child care and serve as a mediator if needed.
“Child care is so important right now, and if you disrupt child care for a community, it’s a big deal,” he said. “I was really hoping the two parties could work out something mutually beneficial, and it’s just unfortunate that they weren’t able to reach a compromise.”
Ricke said the parties were unable to come to an agreement at the November meeting, and East Dubuque Child Care Center staff were told that a second meeting would be scheduled, which never took place. On Friday, Ricke received a certified letter of eviction that the business would need to leave by Jan. 31, which she said left her “shocked,” as she had expected a second meeting.
After Ricke shared the news with families and on social media late last week, she said she was contacted by St. Mary representatives, who said they would like to meet to “discuss options.” As of Tuesday, a meeting had not been scheduled, and St. Mary Office Manager Kim Weber told the Telegraph Herald that church representatives would not comment on the situation.
This fall, crews started construction on a new, three-story facility for East Dubuque Child Care Center at 18353 U.S. 20, which will serve up to 200 children and should be open by the spring of 2023.
Ricke said plans for the new location remain on track, but if the eviction goes through in January, that facility will not be ready yet for students. In the interim, infants through preschool-aged children at East Dubuque Child Care Center will be temporarily served at Dubuque Childcare Center, 3074 Cedar Crest Court, which Ricke also owns and which currently serves 113 children. She also plans to rent space at East Dubuque Elementary School for the before- and after-school care she provides for school-aged children.
“I’m just trying to make a plan for families,” she said. “Day care is hard enough to find in the first place, so I’m just making sure my families have an option and aren’t just left with none.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.