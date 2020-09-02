Two Trump Boat Parade events are planned for Saturday, Sept. 5, in the area along the Mississippi River.
There is no cost for either event.
The Dubuque event supporting President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. around the A.Y. McDonald Park and Hawthorne boat ramp areas, according to an online announcement.
A similar event in Bellevue, Iowa, will begin at 11 a.m. at Spruce Creek Campground, according to a post.
Signs will be available, and some local candidates will be in attendance.