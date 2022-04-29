Top officials from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue report that Grant County and Platteville had fared significantly better than Wisconsin as a whole in rebounding from the pandemic’s negative economic impacts.
During a presentation to the Platteville Common Council this week, John Koskinen, senior economist for the Department of Revenue, said that generally, Wisconsin — including Southwest Wisconsin — is faring much better in employment across most sectors than surrounding states.
“Wisconsin’s recovered over 331,000 jobs, fully 80% of private sector jobs,” he said. “As a result of a variety of favorable circumstances — not the least of which is a tight labor market — our labor force is actually running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. And our labor force participation rate is now starting to go ahead of pre-pandemic levels.”
Also, regional analyst Emily Camfield said that Grant County is doing better than Wisconsin statewide in every sector.
For instance, she said that statewide, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leisure and hospitality sector had lost the most employment, following national trends.
“Leisure and hospitality in Grant County, though, has recovered,” she said, referencing September 2021 numbers — the department’s most up-to-date. “It’s up about 2%, where in Wisconsin (as a whole), that’s still down about 10%.”
In the manufacturing sector, whereas Wisconsin remained at -3.2% employment, Grant County was up 4.7% from pre-pandemic figures.
In trade, transportation and utilities — which includes retail — Wisconsin remained at -0.4% from before the pandemic, where Grant County had increased by 1.1%.
In only one category — education and health services — was employment still below its pre-pandemic level in the county.
“Education and health, however, fell and hasn’t bounced back real quick (in Wisconsin),” Camfield said. “And that hasn’t really recovered in Grant County.”
Koskinen tied much of the county’s and the state’s success to also gaining workforce population through migration during the pandemic.
“You’ll observe in the far southwest corner in Wisconsin, we’re gaining here, but right across the river, not quite so much,” he said. Wages and entrepreneurship are also up in the county, according to Koskinen.
But Dan Rohrbach, CEO of Southwest Health, told officials that the good economic news did not make up for high inflation.
“You’re showing all these numbers, and they look good,” he said. “But when you account for inflation, it’s a net zero, if not a net negative. This isn’t sustainable in any way shape or form.”