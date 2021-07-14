The Dubuque County Fair announced a lineup change for its Friday night rock concert.
Queensryche will take the stage with special guest Slaughter during a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. July 30, according to the fair’s website.
Queensryche replaces originally scheduled headliner Skid Row, whose management announced that the band was postponing its July tour dates “due to circumstances out of our control and continuing COVID restrictions,” according to a social media post.
Queensryche has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and the progressive metal band’s single, “Silent Lucidity,” reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.
Tickets for the show range from $5 to $25 and are available online at dbqfair.com/fair/on-stage.