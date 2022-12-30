Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque police are investigating a wire fraud case involving the theft of a total of $10,000 over the course of several years.
The case involves a resident living on Lake Ridge Drive who sent the money during an approximately three-year period to a person the resident met on social media, according to Lt. Brendan Welsh.
The person who received the money claimed to live in Italy, according to Welsh. Banks notified the Dubuque resident that the person had opened accounts with the resident’s information.
Welsh described the type of theft as a “honey scam” and said they are difficult to investigate because they usually involve overseas ties.
