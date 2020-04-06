An Iowa appeals court will not grant postconviction relief to a former Dubuque man accused of beating his girlfriend so severely she had to undergo emergency brain surgery.
The Iowa Court of Appeals last week announced it has affirmed a lower court’s decision to not reconsider a two-year prison sentence for Lloyd R. Haywood, 38, formerly of Dubuque.
Lloyd was arrested in June 2016 for allegedly choking and assaulting his girlfriend. He eventually pleaded guilty to charges of domestic abuse, violation of a no-contact order and a probation violation, and was sentenced to probation.
However, in January 2017, Lloyd again was arrested for assaulting the same woman after a party, according to court documents. He allegedly hit her so hard her skull fractured, and he cut her with a knife.
As a result of the charge, Haywood’s probation in the earlier case was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison. Haywood appealed the sentence, arguing his attorneys were ineffective and the court failed to consider his defense of actual innocence.
The appeals court justices denied those claims, though it did preserve Haywood’s assertion that his postconviction relief attorney was ineffective for a possible future claim.
Haywood also is serving a five-year prison sentence in connection to the January 2017 assault. A non-jury trial for his postconviction relief claim in that case is set for May 15 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.