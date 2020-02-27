Iowa lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow noncontiguous counties to share the services of a single engineer.
The Senate recently approved the bill, which now must be considered in an Iowa House of Representatives committee. If the measure becomes law, it would remove a provision requiring counties with a shared engineer to share a border.
Officials in Dubuque and Delaware counties have jointly employed Anthony Bardgett as engineer since 2015. Bardgett, then employed by Delaware County, was brought in on an interim basis to fill a Dubuque County vacancy.
Bardgett ultimately applied for the open Dubuque County job, and officials in both counties agreed to split Bardgett’s services. Dubuque County takes the lion’s share of his time and salary.
That situation got Jackson County Supervisor Mike Steines thinking, he said.
“Dubuque and Delaware proved it can work very well,” he said. “I got talking to them when our engineer indicated that he would be looking at retirement. We thought, if the opportunity arises and it were allowed, (a similar arrangement) would be financially beneficial to both counties.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said Steines had approached her in 2019 about the possibility of changing state code.
“It’s a great bill,” she said. “It was a great idea. We just took out the word ‘adjacent’ from the language, really. It’s a win-win for rural and, I think, all of Iowa.”
The bill easily made it through funnel week and passed through the Senate on a unanimous 48-0 vote.
Bardgett said that the only difficulty he would foresee would be physically reaching projects in a nonadjacent county.
“With Delaware and Dubuque, it’s easy for me to zip over and be there for something when I need to,” he said. “If Cedar County wanted to hire me, getting down there could present a problem.”
Jones County Engineer Derek Snead, though, said the waste of drive time would be rare.
“Other than personnel issues, if there is a road or policy issue, with technology, internet and phone, you can communicate everything fairly efficiently,” he said. “Actually having to be somewhere doesn’t come up a lot in the position of county engineer.”
Both Snead and Bardgett acknowledged the dearth of qualified county engineer candidates that could lead to problems.
“Counties are having problems finding county engineers,” Bardgett said. “This could help there.”