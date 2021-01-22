LANCASTER, Wis. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced today to five years in prison in connection with the overdose death of a Grant County woman.
Travis J. Heal, 30, of La Crosse, accepted a plea agreement in which he will serve five years in prison and 12 more years under extended supervision for a conviction of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of a controlled substance, with a repeater modification.
“You don’t really realize until something like this happens how much of an impact that drugs have on someone and their family,” he said during today's hearing in Grant County Circuit Court. “I have a drug problem that I need to deal with, and I’ve been trying to deal with it for many years. … This addiction has pretty much, for lack of a better term, ruined my life.”
But Judge Craig Day said Heal possesses the privilege of being alive and an opportunity to receive treatment, unlike Cierra Strametz, 23, of Boscobel, who was found dead on Nov. 21, 2019, from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Authorities reported that Strametz, Austin J. Janick, 24, of La Crosse, and Janick’s girlfriend purchased heroin from Heal at a hotel. Investigators said they found four needles that appeared to be used for heroin in the same room as Strametz.
“If you are delivering deadly controlled substances … you have to know that there is a high risk that someone is going to die,” Day said. “To put it more bluntly: that you are going to kill somebody.”
Janick was sentenced earlier this month to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision thereafter.
Strametz’s mother, Jackie Schiffler, said Heal deserved more than five years’ incarceration, urging the court to consider his extensive criminal background.
“We feel that Mr. Heal did not and will not learn from his past crimes,” she said. “The loss of a daughter and friend is a feeling that is widespread and is something that cannot be contained. What can be contained is the person who repeatedly shows a lack of concern for the safety of others.”
District Attorney Lisa Riniker acknowledged Heals’ record, which began with a burglary conviction in 2009. An incomplete list of others from the State of Minnesota included driving which intoxicated fourth offense, manufacturing and delivering heroin and retail theft.
In 2016, he was found guilty in La Crosse County Circuit Court for manufacturing and delivering heroin.
Heal also faces an additional charge in La Crosse County for manufacturing and delivering amphetamine in 2019, which Day said he could not consider in his judgement because Heal is still presumed innocent.
Heal’s attorney, Steven Zaleski, asked Day to accept the plea agreement, keeping in mind that Heal lacks a violent criminal record.
“The reality is that, as an addict that every time he used, (he) ran the same risk that Mr. Janick accepted and assumed and that the victim assumed, unfortunately,” Zaleski said.
Day observed that Heal faced up to 46 years in prison based upon the gravity of his latest offense, but “frailties” of the state’s proof in the case against Heal with respect to the timeline of events informed the reduced sentence. Day did not elaborate.
“It’s commendable for Mr. Heal to accept responsibility in spite of the chance that he could have beat this charge,” Day said. “Five years initial confinement is for the nature of this offense not a lot in comparison to the maximums, but it is does take account of Mr. Heal’s acceptance of responsibility.”