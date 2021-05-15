Madi Belland’s college experience at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has shown her the power of relationships, both with her fellow humans and with the world around her.
“Environmental science is all about connections and relationships,” she said. “I see a big disconnect between humans and the environment, and I want to show people that we really are all one.”
Belland, of North Branch, Minn., graduated from UW-P with a double major in environmental science and conservation and Spanish. She and the rest of the UW-P graduates were honored with a virtual ceremony, which premiered on the university’s website Friday morning.
Belland originally planned to study environmental engineering, but just before her freshman year, she learned about UW-P’s reclamation, environment and conservation programs. During her four years, she was involved in Student Senate, Campus Reclamation Club and Outdoor Recreation Club.
One of her proudest achievements was her recent work in bringing to life the university’s new initiative to become a “zero-waste campus” by 2035.
Belland said the idea arose in a fall 2020 class with Dr. Evan Larson, professor of geography. Students researched potential environmental initiatives to bring to the UW-P campus, which they presented to Chancellor Dennis Shields.
“He supported all those ideas, and he looked at us and said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’” Belland recalled. “We were like, ‘Oh, okay.’
She and her classmates rose to the challenge. This spring, they garnered more than 400 student signatures on a petition supporting the idea of a zero-waste campus, along with 17 university organizations who signed a coalition letter. On Earth Day, they presented their results to Shields and have been meeting with administrators to determine implementation steps.
Belland said their success “restored (her) hope” in the power of activism.
“When you study environmental issues and social inequalities for four years, and you’re just stuck at a desk reading about it, it started to affect me mentally and emotionally in a very adverse way,” she said. “But when you have advisers and professors and other like-minded students, you can feel really empowered. It’s very exciting, and it just goes to show that small acts can make big impacts, especially when working with others.”
Following graduation, Belland will leave Monday for Idaho. There, she will spend her summer fighting wildfires with the U.S. Forest Service, a dream she has nurtured since her freshman year.
In the future, she hopes to work at a federal level to integrate Western science and traditional ecological knowledge into wildlife and fire management.
Larson said Belland’s knack for forming relationships will take her far in her field.
“One of the pieces that she did so well was connect the ideas and the intellectual side of all these classes and projects really clearly with the heart and the emotional side of it,” he said. “I think there’s going to be an immense need for people who can continue to do that work of translating research needs... across cultural boundaries.”