DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Shullsburg, Wis., woman accused of neglecting her then-1-year-old child in 2019, leading to him nearly drowning, pleaded guilty last week to an amended charge.
Tricia E. Wakenight, 33, was charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with neglecting a child causing great bodily harm, a felony.
Wakenight on Wednesday pleaded guilty to an amended child neglect charge that specified no harm occurred as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.
Under the agreement, the case will be dismissed in 18 months, so long as Wakenight meets several conditions. Those requirements include refraining from breaking any laws, paying a $250 monitoring fee, undergoing a mental health assessment, continuing parenting services and family counseling.
Should she fail to meet conditions of the agreement, Wakenight would come back before the court to receive a sentence.
According to court documents, Wakenight and her five children were staying with a friend in rural Darlington on Aug. 15.
Wakenight told investigators that she was folding laundry with one of her children when another child, who was 2 years old at the time, came in and said that the youngest child “was in water.”
Wakenight said she went outside to check and found the 1-year-old boy floating in the half-full pool.
She and another adult attempted CPR until emergency responders arrived and the boy was taken to a local hospital. He later was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, according to authorities.