If You Go

Dubuque City Council members will meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, in the second-floor council chambers of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. At 5:30 p.m., the council will hold a work session to hear a COVID-19 pandemic response update.

Members of the public can view and participate in the meeting either in-person or virtually. Capacity of the council chambers will be limited, with guidelines in place if the space reaches maximum capacity.

The meeting also will be shown live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, at cityofdubuque.org/media and at facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

Members of the public can provide in-person, audio and written comment during portions of the agenda where it is accepted. Individuals can provide virtual comment by logging into global.gotomeeting.com/join/337661181 or by calling 1-877-568-4106 and using access code 337-661-181.