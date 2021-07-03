City of Dubuque leaders are proposing a program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes.
Dubuque City Council members at their Tuesday, July 6, meeting will consider the Renew DBQ pilot project to install the panels on 10 homes — saving residents money in the long run and helping the city toward its greenhouse gas reduction goals.
“We’re really just trying to refine how we approach reducing the energy burden for families while also enjoying the economic and environmental benefits,” said Gina Bell, the city’s sustainable community coordinator.
Under the pilot, city staff would work with entities such as Dubuque County Energy District and local solar installers to identify interested low- to moderate-income homeowners in the downtown urban renewal district to install solar panels at an average size of about 5 kilowatts per household.
The total cost to install the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents. Households would save about $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs and about $30,000 over the 25-year lifespan of the solar panels.
“If you’re paying 10% of your income to your energy bill, and that lowers, then we’re hoping people have some extra money to put toward other purchases or needs,” Bell said.
The city would create a market for solar renewable energy credits. The city would pay homeowners in the program to cover the costs of the credits and claim them as part of its effort to reduce community greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.
“This project in particular has an economic benefit to local solar installers,” Bell said. “It has an equity component for low-to-moderate-income families as well as the environmental impact by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
The city has budgeted to spend close to $41,000 on the project. Bell said that with the pilot, city staff want to start small to see if the program is a good investment.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he was supportive of the pilot, noting that as someone who researched the cost of putting solar panels on his own house, he knows how expensive the endeavor can be.
“If we can offset energy costs on a lot of these older homes that folks have, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “You’re looking at lower energy bills. I think it’s a solid investment that folks should be doing if they can afford it.”
Council Member Ric Jones said he thought the idea was innovative. He said he hopes to see the project bring people closer to self-sufficiency while helping the city reduce its carbon footprint.
“In general, if we’re going to solve the social problem of chronic poverty and generational poverty, it’s going to be with little steps like this,” Jones said.