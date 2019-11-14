Police said a Dubuque man asked a woman for permission to sexually abuse a girl in her care.
Douglas J. Buttikofer Jr., 39, of 333 E. 10th St., No. 514, is charged in Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Circuit Court with three counts of unlawful grooming after being indicted by a grand jury. Each felony charge is punishable by a sentence of up to three years in prison upon conviction.
His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, according to online court records.
According to court documents, Buttikofer contacted a woman between Sept. 20 and 25 and asked her to allow him to sexually abuse a pre-teen girl for whom the woman was the guardian. The attempt occurred in Jo Daviess County.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.