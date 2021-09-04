Labor shortages and supply chain issues, coupled with a strike this week at one of the nation’s leading food distributors, have required local schools to get creative with lunch menus.
This week, officials from the Shullsburg (Wis.) School District notified families that a strike at food service company Sysco was causing disruptions to the district’s food purchases, meaning lunch menus would change.
About 125 workers at Sysco’s Des Plaines, Ill., location went on strike Monday, saying Sysco had failed to bargain in good faith on a new contract.
In an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald, company officials argued that the strike was based on the union’s “insistence to include illegal language into the contract terms” and was “halting our business, sacrificing our associates’ wages and hurting our customers.”
The strike ended Thursday after the company and negotiators for the union reached a tentative deal, but the Shullsburg district already had felt the ripple effects, according to Food Service Manager Mike Shannon.
He said the district receives supplies from Sysco’s Baraboo, Wis., location, but his Sysco representative alerted him that Shullsburg’s deliveries could be impacted by the Des Plaines strike.
“He wasn’t certain about what was going on, but he knew there was a disruption in the delivery chain,” Shannon said.
This week, the district received its expected shipment of canned fruit, but several entree items, including hamburgers and chicken nuggets, did not arrive, necessitating last-minute menu changes.
“(Thursday) we were supposed to have chicken nuggets, and I had to change that to spaghetti with meat sauce,” Shannon said.
Although the strike has ended, he is not sure how long disruptions will persist, as Sysco was experiencing worker shortages prior to the strike. Similar issues are hampering operations in a range of industries.
Earlier this summer, Sysco President and CEO Kevin Hourican wrote in a letter to customers, “While we are generally well-staffed nationally, there are certain areas across the country that are more challenged by the labor shortage, and our volume of orders is regularly exceeding our capacity. This has, unfortunately, led to service disruptions for some of our customers.”
With this in mind, Shannon is redesigning his menu for the coming month.
Shullsburg District Administrator Mark Lierman said students won’t go hungry. The district intends to fill any gaps with options from its other food vendor, Reinhart Foodservice, as well as local purchases.
“They’re going to get creative, our menu changes, and we’ll just roll with it until the supply chain can get repaired,” Lierman said.
Other schools across the tri-state area are seeing similar trends.
Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer said the district uses Martin Bros. Distributing for its food service. Over the past year, the district has experienced disruptions and last-minute changes to food deliveries — trends that are continuing this fall.
For example, instead of the chicken patties that the district anticipated receiving on a recent day, chicken strips and popcorn chicken arrived.
“We have been able to meet all (nutritional) requirements — it just hasn’t always been what was on the menu,” Meyer said. “We’re still able to feed everyone ... and they’re still getting enough to eat.”
Western Dubuque Community School District also uses Martin Bros. and has experienced similar issues, according to Director of Food and Nutrition Services Kyle Gansen.
Last school year, the district had difficulties obtaining certain paper products and disposable items, as well as a wider variety of menu options it had started introducing before the pandemic.
Gansen attributed the disruptions to labor shortages and upheaval in the supply chain in the wake of the pandemic.
“We all thought, in the spring and summer, that a lot of this would be corrected by the fall. However, it does seem to be worse,” he said.
Angie Dark, director of marketing and communication for Martin Bros., acknowledged in an email to the TH the global supply chain issues her industry faces, as do many others.
“Suppliers can no longer rely on forecasting reports because last year’s numbers reflect a time when many U.S. schools and restaurants were closed, and now, consumer demand has also shifted,” she explained.
So, when distributors such as Martin Bros. place orders, anticipated deliveries might not arrive, whether due to a lack of product or a lack of labor. Although she said Martin Bros. is working to stock additional product, items like perishables cannot be overstocked due to their limited shelf life.
“We are doing everything we can to minimize disruption for our customers, but supply interruptions of this magnitude are simply impossible to avoid altogether,” she wrote, adding that open communication with suppliers and customers has been key.