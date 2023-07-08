Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ASBURY, Iowa — The City of Asbury is seeking feedback from residents on the quality and availability of rental units in the city.
The city is working with Iowa State University and Outreach to collect online survey responses from residents on the topic to determine if Asbury officials should begin a rental inspection program.
The questions revolve around the quality, availability and cost of rental properties in the area, and the survey should take around five minutes to complete.
Renters, rental property owners and other Asbury residents can locate the survey online at bit.ly/3O7Efhe.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.