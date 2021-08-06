EPWORTH, Iowa — Epworth native Dave Kress says he has been part of his hometown’s annual celebration “since the start.”
Now, after 48 years volunteering his auctioneering services at Epworth Town and Country Days, this year likely marks his last, he said. Kress will be part of the festivities during the live auction on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“They’ve got to have old (Dave) Kress there to tell some jokes to stir stuff up,” he said with a laugh.
This year’s Epworth Town and Country Days kicked off Thursday and will run through Saturday. Proceeds from the event this year will go toward the Epworth Athletic Club.
“There’s always good people (at Town and Country Days),” Kress said. “Everybody just really comes out and participates. It seems like it brings everybody out of the woodwork out to Epworth.”
Kress said he made the decision to stop being part of the auction after this year due to health issues. Three years ago, he was involved in an accident that caused his brain to bleed.
“It’s been wearing on me, so it’s time to pull out,” he said. “I don’t want to, but with the health issues, I don’t feel right myself.”
In addition to volunteering his time as auctioneer for Town and Country Days, Kress also has helped out during church auctions in town. He said he attended school to become an auctioneer in Mason City, Iowa, and graduated from the program in 1972.
“I loved it for years,” Kress said of auctioneering. “My dad always took me to a lot of auctions.”
He said he has enjoyed seeing his friends bid on auction items over the years. His family also has donated many auction items for Town and Country Days.
Kress said the Town and Country Days auction “gets better every time” in terms of how much money the community raises for a new cause every year.
When he first started auctioneering, Town and County Days raised around $1,400 to $2,000 per year, Kress said. Now, the event typically brings in more than $10,000. He said he was especially happy to see the volunteer Epworth Fire Department receive around $17,000 last year.
Dawn Kress, Dave Kress’ daughter and Town and Country Days committee member, said she has been proud of her dad’s community involvement over the past 48 years.
She also is proud of the work done by community members each year to put on an event that benefits a community organization.
“The community really comes together and helps us on the day,” she said.