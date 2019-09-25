MCGREGOR, Iowa — Additional details have been released more than one week after a brake failure caused a crane truck to crash in McGregor.
According to a press release issued this week by the Marquette-McGregor Unified Police Department, Daniel C. Gingerich, of McGregor, was driving a crane truck south on Cemetery Road at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 16 when the brakes failed.
The truck traveled through Center Street and struck an embankment, causing it to go airborne and land on a vehicle, the release stated. Police said Gingerich and his passenger, who was not identified in the release, suffered minor injuries.
Gingerich faces multiple citations, including failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving an unsafe vehicle.