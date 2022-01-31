Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Platteville, Wis., we will share additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
The longtime owner of a Platteville quilt shop has transformed one of the city’s historic homes into a “retreat house” for quilters and crafters of all types.
Carol Long has owned Hidden Quilts at 85 W. Main St. for nearly 20 years. The shop sells fabric, patterns, books and other quilting materials, and it hosts a variety of quilting-related classes and clubs.
“I try to have a little bit of everything,” Long said.
Now, she will add one more needle to that pincushion.
In December, Long and her husband, Richard, purchased the historic DeWitt House at 345 W. Main St. in Platteville. The brick home was constructed in 1907 and features elegant wood floors, window seats, a furnished kitchen and four bedrooms with a balcony.
Long intends to rent out the house for groups of quilters and other crafters who go on retreats, calling it The DeWitt House “A Stitch in Time.”
She herself attends a yearly quilting retreat and described it as an opportunity for passionate quilters to focus on their projects without distractions.
“You don’t have to do laundry, fix supper, care for the kids — you can just sit there and sew for as long as you want,” she said. “I have been known to stay up until 3 in the morning sewing. We try not to cut after a certain time of the night, though, because you’re more liable to have an accident.”
Long said she already booked three quilting groups at the house in the coming months. She also has been approached by groups interested in scrapbooking and hand embroidery, and she said she is open to offering the house for events such as weddings or reunions, although craft groups are her focus.
Long said she feels the DeWitt House guests will help boost business at other local shops, restaurants and venues as well.
“It’s going to bring people to Platteville … and they’re naturally going to take the time to see what Platteville offers,” she said.
For more information, call Hidden Quilts at 608-348-4977.