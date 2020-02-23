A whirlwind of bills, several drafted by southwest Wisconsin lawmakers, made their way through the state Assembly last week as that chamber completed its final planned days of the legislative session.
The measures, which included tax relief for farmers and bipartisan initiatives aimed at improving the water quality, were delivered to the Senate, where they will be reviewed during a final floor session in March. The Assembly also considered bills already approved in the Senate.
Identical bills must be passed by both bodies before they can be sent to Gov. Tony Evers to possibly be signed into law.
Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said he was heartened by widespread bipartisan support for proposals intended to inject cash into farmers’ pockets.
The agricultural industry, which contributes almost $105 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, has witnessed the loss of one-third of the state’s dairy farms since 2011.
“I’m very thankful,” said Tranel, who is also a fifth-generation dairy farmer. “A lot of my colleagues don’t understand ag or don’t have any ag in their district, but (they) were still able to get to a point where they recognize ag is an influential part of our state economy.”
Tranel headed a bill that would provide a three-year tax credit for farmers totaling $27 million annually, which the Assembly unanimously approved.
The credit, which is capped at $7,500, is equal to about 66% of the taxes levied on buildings and other improvements used exclusively for farming.
“The governor talked a lot about ag in the State of the State, so he certainly gave us an opportunity to do more, which is wonderful,” Tranel said. “We are going to need his help to advocate for it and push it over the finish line.”
Another bill provides $9.5 million in tax breaks for those who are self-employed by permitting them to deduct health insurance costs from their income taxes. Of that sum, $2.5 million would directly impact farmers.
A bill co-authored by Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, would have updated state rules governing the siting of large farms by establishing a committee that would oversee future regulatory changes.
Five of nine panel members would represent state agriculture groups. Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection would oversee siting decisions and applications for new facilities in lieu of a select number of local governments that currently oversee the process.
The Wisconsin Towns Association and Wisconsin Counties Association supported the contentious measure.
Marklein said a stakeholder requested a change to the bill that would have restricted local control, and he was unwilling to compromise the interests of either side. He foresees the Legislature taking up the proposal during the next session.
The Assembly also approved three bills pertaining to “truth in food labeling,” which would restrict the types of products that can use the labels “milk,” “meat” and the names of other dairy products.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation say misuse has caused customer confusion and unjustly appropriated the positive reputation of animal-based products.
Meanwhile, a 13-bill package that calls for $10 million in appropriations to finance water-quality measures also heads to the state Senate after passing the Assembly last week.
The proposals were drafted by the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality, whose members included Tranel and Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville.
Novak hopes the Senate considers all 13 measures.
“The reality is they probably will take up a few,” he said. “The members of the task force are lobbying the senators very hard.”