In tandem with Area Residential Care’s 52nd anniversary, the organization is holding its first-ever online fundraiser all day today.
Area Residential Care provides services for those with intellectual disabilities, including day programs that offer exploration of interests and new learning experiences.
Executive Director Sue Freeman said the organization decided on the virtual option after COVID-19 concerns canceled two of its largest annual fundraisers, Baconfest and the Corporate and Community Games.
“We talked about the purpose of asking people to donate their money, and it’s really about giving joy and happiness to somebody,” she said.
The goal is to raise $2,500. ARC staff members will share lots of social media posts about their consumers and programs as part of the event.
Donations will support the organization’s day programming, which Freeman said is vital to the educational growth and building of skills of participants.
People can choose what they want to work on during the day, she said, and then those skills are taken on trips into the community.
For example, she said consumers can choose to learn how to follow a recipe before taking part in a Hy-Vee cooking class or discuss money management before visiting a bank.
Day programming has shifted since March, when ARC stopped bringing people into the building due to COVID-19, Freeman said.
Since then, the organization has hosted events like virtual tours around Dubuque to keep consumers engaged, especially those who have had to remain in quarantine at one of the organization’s homes.
“We’ve tried to tie in as much telecommuting as possible,” Freeman said. “We tried to keep doing things every day so people had something to work on.”
Brian Konrardy-Redfearn, ARC day service manager, said staff has focused on still offering as much to do for consumers as possible since the pandemic began to provide some normalcy. This has included theme weeks, outdoor experiences and activities that can be done in the home.
However, he said expenses for some of these activities have increased since access to the building is limited.
“Now that we’re restricted, we do a lot more art activities, and the materials for that are expensive,” Konrardy-Redfearn said.
While he said he hopes programs can go back to normal soon, Area Residential Care will continue monitoring COVID-19 case numbers to make those decisions.
In the meantime, Freeman said, things like outdoor activities within the community will continue, including trips where consumers can practice wearing a mask and social distancing.
“We’re always so grateful to the community for supporting us and supporting the people we serve,” she said.