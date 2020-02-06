GALENA, Ill. — Ela Stoklosa was visibly thrilled Wednesday afternoon.
After training for months, the Wheeling native won a gold medal in snowshoeing this week at the Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games.
“It was really fun,” Ela said. “That was my favorite part.”
Stoklosa is one of 460 competitors hailing from throughout Illinois who descended upon Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena this week to compete. Today is the last day of the annual event.
Competitors spent Tuesday and Wednesday on the slopes while competing in a variety of snowshoeing and alpine-skiing events.
Nate Henry, director of state championships for Special Olympics Illinois, said some of the state’s best athletes participate, and while it appears to be all fun and games, it truly is competitive.
“They train all throughout the year to make sure they are keeping physically fit,” he said. “It’s not just here to have a good time. We’re here to show our state’s talent.”
While the competitors enjoy the competition, the event in Galena also offers much more. For many of them, it’s a massive family reunion.
“A lot of my friends are here,” Stoklosa said. “I like the family fun.”
Ela’s mother, Theresa Stoklosa, said a strong feeling of camaraderie permeates throughout the event. It doesn’t matter if someone is an athlete, parent or coach. Everyone is there to support everyone.
“It’s always so much fun and family-oriented,” Theresa said. “We are so honored to be a part of it.”
Many of the athletes have competed in the Winter Games for years.
Clair Grothe, of Rolling Meadows, has competed for 10 years.
“I would like to keep going for a while,” Grothe said. “I don’t know. I’m 30, so I’m getting old.”
Theresa Stoklosa said the universal support that athletes receive lifts up both the competitors and their parents.
Every year, she is thrilled that her daughter can participate.
“The whole experience makes you feel like you are part of one big family,” Theresa said. “It warms your heart that so many people are so supportive.”
Henry said the games are a monumental event that requires the help of about 200 coaches, but it is well worth it.
“It’s a culminating event for a lot of these guys,” he said. “I’m glad they are able to come out here and show their hard work.”