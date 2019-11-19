Operation: New View Community Action Agency in Maquoketa is holding a new undergarments collection drive through Saturday, Nov. 23.
Items must be new and in the package, and they can include underwear, undershirts, sports bras, thermal undershirts and pants.
Drop-off locations include St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 206 W. Maple St.; from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday; Operation: New View, 904 E. Quarry St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 22; and Area Substance Abuse Council, 119 S. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.