A country music star’s Dubuque concert is still on for next month, Five Flags Center officials announced this week.
Lee Brice will take the stage on March 13 for the venue’s first arena concert in more than one year, stated a press release confirming the date of Brice’s performance.
Brice originally was scheduled to perform at Five Flags on May 7, 2020, and then Nov. 12, but the show was postponed both times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brice is a Grammy-nominated and Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award-winning artist whose hit singles include “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” and “Rumor.”
His 2018 Five Flags performance drew more than 1,500 attendees, according to the press release.
Rising country artist Kameron Marlowe will be Brice’s opening act. Marlowe was a contestant on the 15th season of NBC’s “The Voice,” reaching the top 24 and then moving to Nashville and signing with Sony Music.
Tickets are on sale at the Five Flags box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.