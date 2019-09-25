MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man recently was arrested on a homicide charge after authorities said he was driving while intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash.
Andy L. Ahrens, 21, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence. He has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26.
Court documents state that Ahrens was driving on U.S. 52 about four miles south of Bellevue at about 12:25 p.m. Oct. 7 when his sport utility vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then started on fire.
His passenger, Alex R. Behr, 20, of Sabula, was declared dead at the scene. Ahrens was injured and taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Documents state that law enforcement at the scene could smell alcohol on Ahrens. A subsequent blood draw determined that his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.21% — more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit of 0.08%.
A toxicology report also said he had amphetamines in his system, the documents state.
An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 30.