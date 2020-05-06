Jo Daviess County, Ill., will receive more than $48,000 in additional public housing funds as a result of the passage of the federal coronavirus relief bill.
The money is part of $4.2 million in funding coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s supplemental public housing operating funds and voucher programs, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois.
The money will “provide public housing authorities with financial resources for management, maintenance and resident services and support public housing efforts to prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the release.
The Housing Authority of Jo Daviess County will receive $45,672 in supplemental funds and $2,578 in voucher funding, according to the release.