Maya England, 17, of Dubuque, reacts to receiving the Developing & Demanding One’s Mental Excellence Minority Student Athlete of the Year Award at the 33rd annual Dubuque Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet as (from left) Anthony Allen, Nina Streauslin and R.R.S. Stewart look on.
Dubuque Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble speaks after his organization won the Thomas Determan Standout Community Organization Pursuing Equity Award at the 33rd annual Dubuque Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, held Sunday, Nov. 6, in Dubuque.
Anthony Allen said he sees similarities between the late Ruby Sutton and the latest recipient of an award named in honor of the longtime community activist.
“It you have been in this community, you have seen (Mary Ann Conzett) in many different opportunities to be a humanitarian. She is giving — and that is one of the things that Ruby stressed,” said Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP.
Conzett received the Ruby Sutton Award Sunday during the 33rd annual Dubuque Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet. The event drew 100 people to the Grand River Center.
The award is presented for accomplishments in civic engagement, advancing equality for all, fighting for racial justice and eradicating poverty, according to NAACP officials. Sutton, of Dubuque, served for 36 years as the outreach manager of Operation: New View Community Action Agency and 21 years on the Dubuque Human Rights Commission. Sutton died in September 2015 at the age of 82.
“It’s an honor, it really is,” Conzett said of winning the award named for Sutton.
Conzett, a member of the board of directors of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center, also helps organize an annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast celebration, tutors at Sageville Elementary School and helps serve meals at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, among other areas of civic involvement.
“The biggest thing that has always moved me (to become involved) is it is a way to learn more about your community,” Conzett said. “I have learned so much more about Dubuque and the people in Dubuque that I would never have known without being involved in the various organizations.”
Allen said Conzett is always in action.
“She has tapped into many community organizations, and that’s also what Ruby was about,” he said. “She was about the community, and I think Mary Ann is about the community. She lends a helping hand when a helping hand is needed.”
Also Sunday, Maya England, 17, a senior at Hempstead High School, was named the Developing & Demanding One’s Mental Excellence (D.O.M.E.) Minority Student Athlete of the Year Award, and the Dubuque Dream Center received the Thomas Determan Standout Community Organization Pursuing Equity (S.C.O.P.E.) Award.
Umaru Balde, the director of the Multicultural Family Center, was scheduled to serve as the event’s keynote speaker but canceled due to illness.
Instead, Ernestine Moss, of Dubuque, a past president of the local NAACP branch, discussed the efforts of a committee planning to construct a memorial to Nathaniel Morgan, a Black man lynched on Sept. 6, 1840, in Dubuque.
“It’s coming along quite nicely,” Moss said of the project. “The location is going to be by the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, and we’re working with an artist to develop the memorial. We haven’t started the main fundraiser yet for it, but we’re going to do that shortly. People in the community have been really receptive.”
