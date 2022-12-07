Police said a Dubuque man stabbed another man after asking if he had a cellphone.
Darius J. Harrison, 19, of 2536½Windsor Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of willful injury causing injury.
Court documents state that police responded at 6:37 p.m. Monday to Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St., when a stabbing was reported.
David J. Woods, 58, no permanent address, told police that he was walking to the mission from a friend’s house when a man approached him in an alley east of the 1800 block of White Street. The man asked if Woods had a cellphone. Woods replied that his cellphone only worked with Wi-Fi and walked past the man.
The man then stabbed Woods in the left shoulder. Woods fell to the ground and kicked the man, who was holding a knife handle and who “kept trying to hit Woods with the knife handle as if he was trying to stab him again.” The man eventually left, and Woods walked to the mission.
“In the area of the mission, Woods realized that the approximately 4-inch knife blade was still embedded in his left shoulder,” documents state.
He then was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities reviewed traffic camera footage and reported identifying the stabber as Harrison. Blood droplets led to Harrison’s residence.
“Harrison was observed to have slicing wounds on his right pinky finger that were consistent with a knife struggle,” documents state.