BELLEVUE, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, made stops in three local counties Tuesday, meeting with a diverse group of stakeholders.

Both Hinson and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, visited Lock and Dam No. 12 in Bellevue — which Hinson represented in 2021 and 2022, and which Miller-Meeks represents now. Hinson then visited a music therapy nonprofit in Dubuque and held a roundtable in Manchester for women in agriculture.

