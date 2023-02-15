BELLEVUE, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, made stops in three local counties Tuesday, meeting with a diverse group of stakeholders.
Both Hinson and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, visited Lock and Dam No. 12 in Bellevue — which Hinson represented in 2021 and 2022, and which Miller-Meeks represents now. Hinson then visited a music therapy nonprofit in Dubuque and held a roundtable in Manchester for women in agriculture.
The Bellevue lock has been dewatered, or drained of most water, for maintenance and repairs, which gave the congresswomen an up-close look at its inner workings. The pair helped secure millions of dollars in federal funding for the Upper Mississippi River Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program — which will replace several locks and dams lower on the river with new ones double the length, as well as fund extensive environmental improvements — and pushed funding it further with money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the passage of which both had opposed.
Tom Heinold, chief of operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District, used the nearly empty lock to explain the need for larger locks. Locks on the Mississippi River are 600 feet long, which is much shorter than the industry-standard barge.
“So, crews have to break every barge longer than that down when they reach us,” he said. “(Barge crews) are burning fuel and blowing money just to get through.”
Marty Hettel, vice president of government affairs for American Commercial Barge Line, also was in attendance and stressed the need for the lock replacement from an employee safety perspective.
“One of the most dangerous things we do on the river is breaking down the loads to fit through,” he said.
According to other officials, the change also will significantly reduce carbon emissions from barges by making their routes more efficient.
The work will not necessarily be fast, however. Army Corps Col. Jesse Curry said the current timeline is, optimistically, just less than 10 years.
When the more southern locks are replaced, the federal government can move those farther north up in the priority order. But all barge shipping will be improved by the project, wherever they are.
Later in the day, Hinson met with women in agriculture at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Manchester Center. She said after that discussion that she sees the locks and dams and problems impacting agriculture as linked.
“The nature of the lock and dam system connects with what all of these ladies are doing on their farms, right?” she said.
Participants in the roundtable said a lack of truck drivers has made their operations, especially dairy and pork, far more difficult lately.
“The workforce issues go across all of these industries,” Hinson said.
The second-term congresswoman’s party now has the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. She said she would like to turn to immigration reform as a way to ease workforce woes, but that it likely would not happen quickly.
“It’s not like we can flip a switch on this overnight, which I know frustrates people,” she said. “I have been an advocate for legal immigration reform since I first ran for Congress. I’ve been hearing about arbitrary caps on guest work visa programs from certain countries.”
Hinson said many industries support reforming those caps, but that immigration reform is held up by the increase of people trying to enter the country without documentation at the southern border.
“Because of the lack of action by (President Joe Biden’s) administration, there is a humanitarian crisis where there are a bunch of people who’ve come into our country, then can’t work effectively,” she said. “We need to secure our border. Then, we need to reform our legal channels for immigration.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque County Democrats Chairwoman Carrie O’Connor said she had not heard from local residents that the issues at the southern border is a pressing issue.
“Some revision of immigration policies to help increase our workforce sounds like a good idea since people here need that,” she said. “But I don’t hear a lot about the border here in landlocked Iowa. And just demonizing President Biden probably is not going to improve workforce much in Dubuque.”
Hinson also toured Centrally Rooted, the children’s music and art therapy nonprofit in Dubuque, and spoke with staff.
Hinson is herself a musician, having started piano at age 5 before switching to violin and even playing with Des Moines Symphony before starting her broadcast journalism career and then running for office. She also parents musicians — one son plays cello, the other trumpet — and believes in the benefits of music therapy.
During her time as an Iowa representative, she worked to reform music therapy certifications to stop disingenuous people from acting like trained providers.
Centrally Rooted founder Callie Fitzgerald hoped Hinson could help make music therapy more accessible to parents.
“We really need music therapy to be covered by insurance,” she said.
Hinson said she would look at any federal options to aid that effort through her position on the House Finance and General Government Committee.
“We oversee a lot of insurance topics,” she told Fitzgerald. “I can see if there’s a federal connection. But I think probably you’re going to be impacted more by state policies. I can talk to the Gov. (Kim Reynolds) about that.”
