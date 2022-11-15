A recently released study shows what contributors to the Dubuque landfill and others statewide have been throwing away.
For the 2022 Statewide Materials Characterization Study — the first such report in five years — the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hired a firm to take samples of two types of contributors to the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill and other facilities statewide: residential and institutional/commercial/industrial.
Solid Waste Agency Administrator Ken Miller said the firm took “scoops” out of loads dumped from either type of contributor and then reviewed the contents over different days between March and June.
“Our split was about 15 residential loads and 35 commercial,” he said. “The majority of the waste that’s screened is commercial because that’s the majority of what we get. That is basically anything but residences. They’re picking up from anywhere from Applebee’s to Hormel’s operation.”
The Dubuque landfill receives trash from other eastern Iowa counties, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois.
Altogether, the type of material dumped most in the landfill is organics, which made up 23.7% of the garbage in the sample period. That was higher by 3.7 percentage points than the last time the study was done in 2017. Organics made up 21.8% of institutional/commercial/industrial waste samples and 28.1% of residential waste samples in the 2022 study.
Among organics, the biggest contributor is loose food waste, which made up 17.5% of the total trash sample. The next highest organic is unopened food waste, which made up 4% of the total trash sample.
This is a type of trash the solid waste agency has been trying to reduce because as food waste breaks down, it releases methane — a greenhouse gas more harmful than carbon dioxide. According to the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, landfills contribute roughly 20% of greenhouse gases worldwide.
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency last year launched a system that converts methane created within the landfill into natural gas for sale as fuel.
Miller said percentage increases in waste categories this year over the 2017 study don’t necessarily reveal an upward trend.
“It gives us a snapshot for that time of year,” he said. “We know that waste trends are different at different times of the year.”
Agency officials have been looking for food waste data in particular, but also other materials with environmental impacts they are trying to mitigate. Staff can take the study’s results and use them to inform new or increased diversion actions.
“We like some of the data because we want to reduce the amount of certain types of materials,” Miller said. “The hugest (types) are ones we already have systems for — getting the plastics, metal, cardboard, electronics, food waste and household hazardous waste down. Those are the easiest ones to work more on first. Then it will be looking at other ones.”
DNR media contact Tom Anderson said the statewide study showed a lot of potential for reduction.
“Over 70% of the landfilled materials are considered reusable, recyclable or compostable,” he said in a statement.
The second highest category of waste samples from the Dubuque landfill was “Construction and Demolition,” which made up 20% of the total waste samples, 24.3% of institutional/commercial/industrial samples and 9.5% of residential samples. That was much higher the 8.7% of total waste samples found in 2017, coinciding with an active construction sector earlier this year, Miller said.
Within the construction category, 6% of all waste sampled was treated wood. The next was furniture, at 3.2% of total waste. Another 3% of the total trash sampled was carpet and padding.
Among the highest single material types of waste was “other plastic film” — usually from discarded packaging materials, at 5.7% of the total waste sample. The film made up 5.8% of institutional/commercial/industrial samples and 5.5% of residential samples.
The study differentiates this category from retail shopping bags, which made up 0.4% of the total trash sampled.
Another 19.9% of wasted material in the samples was categorized as paper. Old corrugated containers and kraft paper from packaging made up 7.4% of the total waste samples. Mixed recyclable paper made up 4.5%. Compostable paper made up 3.5%.
Much of the paper can be recycled.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week declared today Iowa Recycles Day “to encourage sustainable living.”
“Iowa Recycles Day moves us closer to achieving our vision where every material in the state can be reused or recycled and is put to its best use,” she said in a release.
