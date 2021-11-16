ASBURY, Iowa — When William and Norma (Leytem) Phillips’ granddaughter was getting married in 2007, the priest commented that they were a good example for the young couple.
“We were at the rehearsal, and (the priest) had been to our 50th wedding anniversary and he said, ‘Oh, you’re a good example for the kids getting married,’” Norma said. “I said, ‘No Father, I don’t think so. We’re still on a day-to-day basis.’”
This month, the Dubuque natives will celebrate 64 years of marriage. The way William and Norma see it, a marriage is something that takes work.
“We had two strong personalities,” Norma said. “There’s been ups and downs and ups and downs.”
Norma and William remember their first meeting differently.
“He says we met at a football game,” Norma said.
It was cold, and the boy she was dating didn’t have a blanket, William said. So he offered his.
Norma remembers the blanket, but she doesn’t remember William.
“How did you remember me?” Norma asked.
“How the hell could I forget you?” William replied.
The meeting Norma remembers happened the following spring, when both were seniors in high school, at a hangout at a business near University of Dubuque. William walked Norma home.
That’s the meeting that left an impression on Norma.
“If you’d only given me my blanket back,” William joked.
“Well, I’m sure I did,” Norma replied.
At 17, William was fun, Norma said.
“He still is,” she said. “That’s probably the biggest thing we’ve had going, is a sense of humor.”
Daughter Robyn Hudson said her parents have always been able to joke with one another.
Love also was a factor, William said.
“I did the right thing, I got the right girl,” William said. “I’ve got to keep in mind that she said yes. You have your ups and downs with married life. Everything isn’t always a bed of roses, but you learn.”
In 1956, William asked Norma if she would like to pick out a ring.
They were married on Nov. 28, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. It was Thanksgiving Day, a date selected so that Norma’s coworkers from the grocery store where she worked could attend.
Before getting married, William worked at Mulgrew Blacktop. As Norma remembers it, actress Kate Mulgrew was one of the children who attended their wedding.
Norma and William have three children, William Phillips Jr., Robyn Hudson and Brenda Ries. The family lived on Illinois Avenue when their children were growing up.
Norma stayed home and volunteered in the schools, while William sometimes worked two jobs to support the family. William was a supervisor at the Dubuque Packing Co. for 38 years.
In 1970, Norma decided to go back to work, landing a job as a tutorial aide at Nativity School, where she worked for 30 years and finished her career as a secretary.
The family went on a camping trip every month, often at county parks. They belonged to a camping club and went on trips with other families.
They also enjoyed card games, Friday night dances and family gatherings.
Norma was in charge of the inside of the home, and William handled the yard.
“She’s got the inside; I’ve got the outside,” he said. “If she wants flowers, I did the holes.”
Today, they have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
“They led a great example on how to teach their kids that marriage is hard and you stick through it through the tough times because it always pays out in the end,” Robyn said.
Over the years, the couple volunteered at bingo nights, first with the Colts Youth Organization and then at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and Church of the Nativity.
They attended church at St. Joseph the Worker and then at Nativity after Norma began working for the school.
After the children were grown, William started wanting to live in the country. They compromised on a house just outside of the Dubuque and Asbury city limits, where they lived for two decades. William planted 150 apple trees.
Thirteen years ago, the couple moved back into town, this time settling in Asbury.
“(Marriage) is one of their biggest accomplishments in life,” Robyn said. “Some people strive for jobs, but my parents were very much family-focused. We all grew up knowing we were loved.”