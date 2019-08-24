ELIZABETH, Ill. — A state historic site might not be the first place people think of when looking to feed the less fortunate, but that’s exactly what’s happening in the Village of Elizabeth.
In June, volunteers with the Elizabeth Food Basket planted a garden at the Apple River Fort State Historic Site. Produce grown from the garden is being donated to the local food pantry.
The Elizabeth Food Basket feeds 20 families every week in central Jo Daviess County. However, volunteers with the organization have struggled to provide fresh produce.
“A lot of the food that they eat is processed,” said Norma Schwirtz, president of the Elizabeth Food Basket. “Fresh fruits and vegetables are too expensive.”
The state historic site in Elizabeth had a garden space since the early 2000s, largely kept in order to show attendees what kind of plants were grown in 1832. In recent years, though, site workers have been unable to find volunteers to care for the garden.
“It was covered in weeds and didn’t look very good,” said Elizabeth Papp, site interpreter for Apple River Fort. “I just wanted to see something be done with it.”
The new garden is the result of efforts from food basket volunteers and donations of seeds and supplies from local residents. Keeping with tradition, the garden still grows plants that were harvested by fort residents more than 150 years ago.
Those items include tomatoes, lettuce and green beans.
“It has worked out really well so far,” Schwirtz said. “We’re hoping to grow even more next year.”
The garden has been a beneficial effort for both organizations, with the food pantry receiving free produce and the fort cleaning up what previously was an eyesore.
“We see it as a win-win,” Papp said.
Schwirtz said food basket patrons have welcomed the garden with open arms. Not only do they eagerly accept the produce, but many also help maintain the garden.
“A lot of the clients want to help out with it,” Schwirtz said. “It’s something they appreciate having.”
Next growing season, the garden will get bigger. Schwirtz said a property owner who lives next to the fort has donated a portion of land to help expand the garden.
So, for now, the future looks bright for a garden deeply rooted in the past.