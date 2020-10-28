MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Communities in Jackson and Jones counties will receive federal funds to address water infrastructure issues.
Maquoketa and Wyoming will receive USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal funds totaling $6.8 million to improve water quality and sanitary wastewater disposal, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
Maquoketa will a $6.2 million loan to replace the water main along the city’s Platt Street corridor and upgrade stormwater catch basins.
Wyoming will receive a $334,000 loan and $226,000 grant to replace city water mains.