Cooks will compete for honors and patrons can sample the results during an annual festival of chili this weekend in Dubuque.
The Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-Off will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Cable Car Square at West Fourth and Bluff streets.
Public chili tasting begins at 1 p.m. and costs $5 per person.
The event also includes live music by The Lonely Goats from noon to 5 p.m. and children's games.
Proceeds benefit Hills & Dales, a residential facility for people with disabilities, and the organization’s “911 Christmas” event.
