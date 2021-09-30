Cooks will compete for honors and patrons can sample the results during an annual festival of chili this weekend in Dubuque.

The Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-Off will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Cable Car Square at West Fourth and Bluff streets.

Public chili tasting begins at 1 p.m. and costs $5 per person.

The event also includes live music by The Lonely Goats from noon to 5 p.m. and children's games.

Proceeds benefit Hills & Dales, a residential facility for people with disabilities, and the organization’s “911 Christmas” event.

