A new survey indicates that nearly half of southwest Wisconsin middle school and high school students experienced significant anxiety within the past year, and one in five reported feeling disruptive and prolonged sadness.
The results, recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in the biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey, included county-level data for the first time since it was first administered in 1993.
“I don’t know (that) there were many surprises,” said Tammy Cooley, Potosi School District pupil services director. “It validated a lot of things that we’re aware of and we’re trying to improve.”
Local findings are intended to help school districts focus their efforts in improving student outcomes in specific areas, such as mental health, alcohol and drug use, school climate, diet and nutrition and technology use.
Results were only reported if at least three county high schools or middle schools participated and at least 50% of students in the county participated or at least 50% of schools in the county surveyed at least half of their students.
The DPI published both middle and high school data for Iowa and Lafayette counties, but only middle school results for Grant County. Statewide averages will be released in 2020.
MENTAL HEALTH
Data indicated that more than 40% of Grant and Lafayette County middle schoolers reported feeling anxiety within the past year, as did nearly 50% of Iowa County students.
Meanwhile, more than 20% of Iowa, Grant and Lafayette County middle schoolers experienced depressive feelings.
“I think we’re seeing an upswing of more and more of that happening with the pressures of the home and school and the environment they live in and social media,” said John Costello, superintendent of the Southwestern Wisconsin School District.
The need for social acceptance online can drive anxiety, he said, but when bullying or conflict occurs, students “are not dealing with that adversity by talking to people.”
“Years ago, in order to have any interaction with each other, it would be face to face,” Costello said. “They would be able to work through concerns or any arguments.”
At the high school level in Iowa and Lafayette counties, more than 40% of students reported feelings of anxiety and more than 20% reported depressive feelings within the past year.
Local school districts have integrated social-emotional learning into daily routines to mitigate the challenges.
“Our teachers are really in tune with how our kids are doing and if (the student) needs to see a counselor, we have a social-emotional coach,” Cooley said.
Several Potosi staff also are training to identify mental health problems and the district implemented a mindfulness program and student leadership class.
While the survey does not include recommended interventions, DPI staff said curricula and grant opportunities are available on the department’s website. DPI consultants also can assist school districts.
“(Addressing) a lot of things in the survey schools can’t do alone,” Cooley said. “Community partnerships are helpful.”
TECHNOLOGY
The survey included a new question concerning students’ technology use between midnight and 5 a.m. on school nights.
Between 35% and 40% of Iowa, Grant and Lafayette County middle schoolers reported late-night screen use, which Cooley believes could have an impact on students’ learning and health by reducing sleep quality or increasing anxiety.
Nearly 50% of Iowa and Lafayette County high school students reported late night screen use.
SUBSTANCE USE
While few middle schoolers reported using tobacco products like cigarettes, 2% to 5% reported vaping within the past 30 days in Iowa, Grant and Lafayette County schools.
The figures were more pronounced at the high school level, with 12% of Iowa County students reporting that they vaped during the past month and 18% of Lafayette County students.
Darlington Police Chief Jason King, who teaches Drug Abuse Resistance Education classes, said he will add new vaping curriculum this year.
He said, to date, three Darlington high schoolers have been cited for possession of vaping products on school grounds.
“I don’t feel that they are as educated and aware about the risks,” he said. “Part of that is the manufacturer’s fault. They have marketed it as being a safe alternative to smoking.”