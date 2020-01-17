A man who illegally owned a gun while selling drugs in Dubuque recently was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.
Michael A. Burdunice Jr., 24, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years, 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He also must serve three years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
In March, Dubuque police obtained a warrant to search Burdunice's home at 1093 University Ave., according to court documents. They located more than 172 grams of marijuana, packaging materials and more than $9,000.
Police also said they recovered a handgun with an extended magazine and an obliterated serial number.
Burdunice initially was charged at the state level with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon, but those charges dropped once federal charges were filed.