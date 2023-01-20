DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Police said one employee died and another was apparently seriously injured when they fell about 20 feet from a scaffold Thursday at a Dyersville business.
Bruce Bockenstedt, 50, of Manchester, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Dyersville police.
A second man, whose name police declined to release, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The release states that there is not an update on his condition at this time.
The accident occurred at about 8:35 a.m. Thursday at FarmTek in Dyersville.
"When police arrived, they located two male victims that had fallen approximately 20 feet from a portable scaffold," states a press release. "Upon arrival, police assessed both of the victims and immediately began CPR on a nonbreathing patient."
Police Chief Brent Schroeder told the Telegraph Herald that both men were FarmTek employees. He said the fall took place "inside a building," but declined to share more information on the circumstances of the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.
He said staff from Occupational Safety and Health Administration were at the business as of this morning.