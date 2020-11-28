KIELER, Wis. — Shouldering the weight of a 7½-foot balsam fir, Dubuque residents Don and Mindy Klein trekked to the exit of Bertjens Tree Farm.
The two visited the Kieler establishment on Friday, where crowds wandered through 12 acres of fir, pine and spruce.
“Nothing smells more like Christmas than a Christmas tree,” Mindy said.
In what has been an odd holiday week, the spouses observed Thanksgiving with only Don’s mother, a small gathering, but complete with all the fixings of a hearty meal, including a 21-pound turkey.
Normally, they would have visited Mindy’s family in Des Moines, but because her mother is elderly, they called off the trip to minimize the risk of unwittingly spreading the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 9,000 people in Dubuque County.
“We just wanted to be as safe as possible this year,” Mindy said.
Tree farms also have seen a shift this holiday weekend.
Black Friday traditionally marks the start of Christmas tree sales, when many choose-and-cut farms open and seasonal operations sprout in area parking lots.
Laura Bertjens, who oversees the Kieler tree farm with her husband, Steve, believes that fear of COVID-19 and the expansion of stores’ Black Friday deals offered throughout the week drove many people outdoors this year instead of to the mall.
“People, they want something to do with their family after Thanksgiving instead of just sitting,” she said. “Especially this year, people want to get out of their house.”
The National Christmas Tree Association released COVID-19 guidelines for tree sellers, which included recommendations to eliminate wagon rides, fire pits and other potential gathering spaces.
To promote social distancing, the Bertjens employed more staff to attend to patrons. They also decided to close their warming garage, where they ordinarily serve hot chocolate and cookies.
“Just like everything, this year is not the same as any other,” Laura said.
Bertjens said customers flock to her family’s business from across the tri-state region, including locales as distant as Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Freeport, Ill., and Spring Green, Wis.
Vehicles also lined the highway at the entrance to Country Christmas Tree Farm in East Dubuque, Ill.
“It has been really busy with nice weather like this,” said co-owner Gary Tressel. “Usually it doesn’t start out this busy. People aren’t out shopping like they normally are.”
While tree farms might see increased sales this year as they offer cooped-up families an escape from their homes, the artificial tree market is poised to see growth if sheltering shoppers take their business online.
In 2019, consumers purchased 26 million live Christmas trees, about a 22% decline from 2018, according to the association. It did not provide data for artificial tree sales in 2019, but in 2018, transactions increased 12% over 2017, with about 24 million artificial trees sold.
Don said he continues to purchase his annual evergreen.
“We wanted something fresh,” he said. “I’ll never get an artificial tree.”
The Kleins also buy some new Christmas ornaments every year. Mindy has seen some shaped like the coronavirus and another like a toilet paper roll.
“It was cute, but our tree is full of memories, and I guess we try to focus on good memories,” she said with a laugh.