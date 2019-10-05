Dozens of Dubuque-area citizens are asking city leaders to declare a climate emergency.
A petition bearing more than 40 signatures of local residents will be presented to the Dubuque City Council during a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
The petition, written by Richard J. Fischer on behalf of DBQPeace and Dubuque Climate Strike, asks city leaders to declare the emergency, in part, to spread awareness “that climate is not restricted to just the city.”
“The city needs to partner with other governmental bodies and agencies in the tri-state area,” the letter states.
Letter writers urge city officials to “add regulatory teeth” to the Dubuque Community Climate Action and Resiliency Plan, which was adopted in 2013. Currently, the plan is based on “voluntary compliance,” the letter states.
“We have seen how poorly the voluntary manure compliance has worked in cleaning Iowa’s waterways,” the letter states. “So regulation is a necessary next step.”
The goal is to have regulation and compliance addressed during the Growing Sustainable Communities Conference, which is set for Oct. 23 to 25.
“In light of prolonged droughts, global melting of glaciers, extreme heat events, an increase in the severity and number of storms, widespread and prolonged flooding events and the effects of weather on health, the international community has declared a climate emergency,” the letter states.
The threat of climate change has become a global issue, and was the major source of conversation at a United Nations summit in September. One of the key figures in that discussion, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, visited eastern Iowa on Friday to support local activists.