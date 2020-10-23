FARLEY, Iowa — Two people were injured in a recent crash outside of Farley.
Deborah M. Wernimont, 59, of Peosta, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Thursday. Luke T. Manternach, 23, of Worthington, was taken for medical treatment by personal vehicle.
The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 20 near its intersection with Olde Castle Road/First Avenue West.
The report states that Manternach was westbound on the highway, then started to turn left onto Olde Castle Road. There was an eastbound semi-tractor trailer in the opposite turning lane, which Manternach said prevented him from seeing Wernimont’s eastbound vehicle. The vehicles driven by Wernimont and Manternach collided.
Manternach was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn.