MONTFORT, Wis. -- A couple remains in critical condition today after a rollover crash last week in Grant County.
Michael Devlin, 66, and his wife, Nancy Devlin, 59, of Mount Hope, were in critical condition at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, according to a press release issued this morning by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 18 at its intersection with Grant County G west of Montfort. The release states that Tyler Holthaus, 30, of Glen Haven, was driving a milk truck south on Grant County G when "he looked down at an electronic device and didn't see the stop sign."
The truck entered the intersection and hit the vehicle being driven by Michael Devlin, which was westbound on U.S. 18. The milk truck then rolled over in a field, and the Devlin vehicle also rolled.
The Devlins had to be extricated from their vehicle. The release states that one was airlifted from the scene for medical treatment, while the other was taken by ambulance to Dodgeville Medical Center of Upland Hills Health, then airlifted for further treatment.
Holthaus was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment of his minor injuries, the release states.
Both vehicles were totaled.
The crash remains under investigation.