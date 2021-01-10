When Iowa lawmakers left the Statehouse in March, it was through plastic tunnels, past health care professionals in hazmat suits.
But when lawmakers returned in June to wrap up the session, it was largely business as usual, except for a few restrictions on who could access the chambers’ floors. Public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 — such as face coverings and social distancing — were encouraged but not mandated.
This week, as the 2021 session begins on Monday, that is true again. Guided tours of the Statehouse will not be offered Monday through Thursday, as the Legislature goes about its business.
But otherwise, members of the public are allowed to enter the Capitol as they would when there is not a pandemic on, with a few exceptions. Committee rooms are open for lawmakers only. Committees will take place in the House of Representatives and Senate chambers, rather than the usual committee rooms, similar to how they were handled in the June special session.
Members of the press no longer will be allowed in the areas along the back wall of each chamber. Instead, they will be segregated to each chamber’s upstairs gallery, also accessible to members of the public.
Lobbyists will be able to do their work as they usually are, but for the chamber floor restrictions.
Area lawmakers are split in their feelings about how much public access is allowed.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said she thought leadership had developed a good plan, balanced between access and safety.
“We need the lobbyists there. We need the experts there,” she said. “A lot of times they’re our sources. And we still need to be able to be approachable and listen to the people.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, was more concerned about the public health dangers the lack of restrictions might allow — especially since she said many lawmakers’ age puts them at higher risk of developing serious issues if they contract COVID-19.
“There are a lot of us who are not excited about how we’re going to be going back,” she said.
A big question ahead of the 2021 session was how subcommittee meetings on bills were going to be held.
“Before, in subcommittees, it is often lobbyists and a handful of stakeholders, literally standing around legislators as we mold legislation,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “We want our constituents to be the ones with a hand shaping those laws.”
The two chambers are handling these in slightly different ways. The Senate is holding its via Zoom for the public, while the House is still allowing in-person public seating but plan for that to be spaced out.
Both offer public viewing: the Senate via Zoom, and the House via Webex. Access to the subcommittee meetings will be made available on the Legislature’s website.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said the Zoom avenue could be one bright spot in the gloom of the pandemic.
“I think the Zoom era of public service in some ways is going to make government a lot more accessible to a lot more people,” he said.
James pointed out that legislative subcommittee and committee meetings — where the detailed business is done — before bills get to the respective chambers’ floors, where discussion is always broadcast live, are often hard to get to for folks with jobs.
But she also pointed out rural Iowans don’t always have access to high-speed internet and that low-income Iowans don’t always devices that can access virtual platforms.
Wisconsin Assembly kicks off pandemic relief
As the Iowa and Illinois legislatures prepare to begin their work, lawmakers in Wisconsin are one week into their latest session.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, on Friday outlined a bit of what’s being discussed in his caucus’s negotiations with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on a state pandemic relief bill.
“We agree with many of the ideas Governor Evers proposed, such as extending several waivers that we extended last spring, covering COVID-19 testing and vaccine costs and setting aside $100 million for future needs if they arise,” Marklein reported in a press release. “We also have several ideas of our own that we already agree on such as liability protections, essential visitor designations at nursing homes and providing regulatory relief for hospitals.”
The Legislature hasn’t passed anything related to the pandemic since April.