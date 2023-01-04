Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Firefighters battle a house fire on Four By Four Lane in Dubuque County on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters use water from a pond to battle the blaze. More photos: TelegraphHerald.com
Firefighters battle a house fire on Four By Four Lane in Dubuque County on Tuesday.
Firefighters battle a house fire on Four By Four Lane in Dubuque County on Tuesday afternoon.
RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — A fire caused $25,000 worth of damage to a vacant Dubuque County residence Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
The blaze at 20138 Four By Four Lane, south of Rickardsville, was reported at about 2:10 p.m.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reported that the residence, owned by Richard Gansemer, was “found to be partially engulfed” when emergency responders arrived.
“The cause of the fire is unknown but is not believed to be suspicious in nature,” states a press release.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.