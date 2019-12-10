Donated items are sought for Dubuque County’s annual Christmas collection for residents of Sunnycrest Manor.
Donations can be dropped off before noon Dec. 20 at the Dubuque County offices at 1225 Seippel Road; Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, 36 E. Eighth St.; the Asbury branch of the Dubuque County Library, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive; the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, 770 Iowa St.; and Dubuque County Conservation, 13606 Swiss Valley Road.
Suggested items include body wash, shampoo, tissue paper, toothpaste, pens, notebooks, candy bars, sparkling juice and flavored water.